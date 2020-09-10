Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

STNG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,144. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $755.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

