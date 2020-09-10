Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Trading 21.7% Higher

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY)’s stock price was up 21.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 553,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 78,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

