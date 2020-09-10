Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 142,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,269,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the period.

Shares of SC stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SC. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

