Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

Equities researchers at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.