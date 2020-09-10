Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $382,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

