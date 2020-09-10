Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $61.90.



