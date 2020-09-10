Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Insider Acquires £234,385.20 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Hendrik du Toit bought 110,040 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £234,385.20 ($306,265.78).

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.36. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.80 ($3.15).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

