Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.70

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 779300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

