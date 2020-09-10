Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) received a C$2.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROXG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $647.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. Roxgold has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

