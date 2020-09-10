Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.17. 6,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,886. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.