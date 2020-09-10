Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 445 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £983.45 ($1,285.05).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 397 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £980.59 ($1,281.31).
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 352 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £982.08 ($1,283.26).
Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 210.70 ($2.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 207.70 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 858.60 ($11.22).
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
