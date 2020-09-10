Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 445 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £983.45 ($1,285.05).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 397 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £980.59 ($1,281.31).

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 352 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £982.08 ($1,283.26).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 210.70 ($2.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 207.70 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 858.60 ($11.22).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 509 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

