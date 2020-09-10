Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $185.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $4,364,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Roku by 158.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

