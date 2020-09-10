Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.50. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 255,622 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.