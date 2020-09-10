Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.