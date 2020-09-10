Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 371.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.