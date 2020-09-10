Robert Kaye Purchases 3,000 Shares of Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) insider Robert Kaye acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.25 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of A$30,756.00 ($21,968.57).

Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Robert Kaye acquired 1,049 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.53 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of A$9,996.97 ($7,140.69).

On Wednesday, July 29th, Robert Kaye acquired 5,263 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.57 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of A$50,366.91 ($35,976.36).

On Tuesday, July 21st, Robert Kaye acquired 3,125 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.56 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,862.50 ($21,330.36).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.63.

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

