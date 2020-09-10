Robert Bromage Sells 1,500,000 Shares of intelliHR Holdings Ltd (ASX:IHR) Stock

intelliHR Holdings Ltd (ASX:IHR) insider Robert Bromage sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19), for a total transaction of A$393,000.00 ($280,714.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About intelliHR

intelliHR Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud based people management platform in Australia. The company's cloud based people management platform offers analytics that enables data-driven decision making for organizational design, performance management, leadership discipline, learning and development, retentions, health and safety, and engagement; and people management services, such as continuous feedback, goals, performance monitoring, diary notes, training records, performance reports and reviews, and performance improvements, as well as automation services for organizational charting, employee lifecycle, task notification and to do list, record keeping and access, policy management, qualifications, and compliance services.

