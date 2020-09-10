River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.46

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and traded as low as $167.01. River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 5,378 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.22.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

