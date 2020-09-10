Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 18,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,560. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $385.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

