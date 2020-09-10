Richard Steele Sells 20,944 Shares of Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) Stock

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) insider Richard Steele sold 20,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £21,362.88 ($27,914.39).

Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. Mind Gym PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.48.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.