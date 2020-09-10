Richard George Monkman Sells 20,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.24, for a total value of C$4,284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,790,291.51.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Friday, June 19th, Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total value of C$2,798,508.00.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$192.46 on Thursday. Kinaxis Inc has a 52 week low of C$76.71 and a 52 week high of C$224.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.21.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.4444266 EPS for the current year.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.09.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.