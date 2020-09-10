Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

REXR opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.