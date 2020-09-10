Reviewing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and VOC Energy Trust (NASDAQ:VOC)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 4.68 $46.28 million $0.13 67.77 VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 2.36 $11.81 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Viper Energy Partners and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 3 13 0 2.81 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 88.42%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86% VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 21.30% 21.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats VOC Energy Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

