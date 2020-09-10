Reviewing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11% Old Point Financial 14.62% 7.15% 0.72%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.13 $5.68 million $0.24 15.21 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.53 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

