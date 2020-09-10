Reviewing Brickell Biotech (BBI) and Its Rivals

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 152 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Brickell Biotech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.15 Brickell Biotech Competitors $715.28 million $128.57 million -4.11

Brickell Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,853.40% -87.74% -38.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brickell Biotech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1485 4505 8974 404 2.54

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 605.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brickell Biotech competitors beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

