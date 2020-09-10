Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $390.00 at Wedbush

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.13.

RH stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.96 and a 200-day moving average of $214.06.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

