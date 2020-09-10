Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $300.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.94.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average is $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

