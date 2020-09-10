Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.54 EPS

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54, Briefing.com reports. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RH traded up $84.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.00. 85,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,315. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.38.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

