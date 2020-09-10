Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $440.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.94.
Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average is $214.06. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Restoration Hardware
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
