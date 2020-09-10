Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $440.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.94.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average is $214.06. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

