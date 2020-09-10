Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.94.

RH opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $345.46.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

