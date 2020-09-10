Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

