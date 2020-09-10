Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of O opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

