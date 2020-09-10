REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
