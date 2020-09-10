REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.