Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

