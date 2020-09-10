Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) PT Raised to $32.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Rayonier by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

