Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ANCUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.