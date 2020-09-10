Raymond James Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 964,055 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 636,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 627,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

