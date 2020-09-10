Raymond James Increases HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target to $45.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

HDS stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,454,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after buying an additional 3,923,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HD Supply by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,898,000 after buying an additional 1,812,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

