Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $210.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.15.

Shares of KSU opened at $185.47 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

