Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $210.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.
KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.15.
Shares of KSU opened at $185.47 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49.
In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
