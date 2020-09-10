RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.40. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 600 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIFY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.69.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

