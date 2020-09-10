Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $718.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.