Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 32,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$58,790.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,696.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 43,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,292.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 32,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$61,309.15.

On Friday, August 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 49,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,030.57.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 27,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,420.80.

On Monday, August 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 14,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$26,690.15.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,756.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 323,736 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$621,605.49.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$97,045.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$596,864.39.

QTRH opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Quarterhill Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRH. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

