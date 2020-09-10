Quarterhill Inc. Buys 43,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,670.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 32,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$58,790.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 32,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$61,309.15.

On Friday, August 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 49,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,030.57.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 27,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,420.80.

On Monday, August 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 14,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$26,690.15.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,756.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 323,736 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$621,605.49.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,045.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,864.39.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. Quarterhill Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

QTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.