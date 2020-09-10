Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 32,900 Shares of Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,309.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$343,443.05.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,790.40.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,292.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 49,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,030.57.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 27,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,420.80.

On Monday, August 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 14,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,690.15.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,756.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 323,736 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$621,605.49.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$97,045.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$596,864.39.

QTRH stock opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Quarterhill Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

