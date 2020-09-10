Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.0-1.03, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.71 million.Qorvo also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.10.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.