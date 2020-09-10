Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lowered by KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

