Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NNN opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.59.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 743,110 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

