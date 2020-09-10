Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sempra Energy Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of SRE opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after buying an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after buying an additional 576,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,233,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,591,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

