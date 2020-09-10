Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.69

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and traded as low as $17.01. Proteon Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 36,100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $410.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.60.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

