Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,400 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,932 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 187,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.15 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.